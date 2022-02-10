The Earrings That Bella Hadid Has Worn on Repeat Are Surprisingly Affordable

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you ever see your favorite celebs and think "I want that outfit," you're not the only one. It's fun to take some style notes from your favorite star. Usually, that involves loving their look, taking a screenshot, learning that their ensemble exceeds your budget, and then possibly looking for some affordable dupes. That's why it's always such a pleasant surprise to see someone super famous wearing something more budget-friendly.
Have you ever noticed those heart-shaped hoop earrings that Bella Hadid wears? She's been photographed in them many times over, pairing them with casual streetwear and more dressed up styles. There are few accessories that are more versatile than hoop earrings, but they're also so special because of the unique shape. And that's probably why she has worn them so many times.
I always want to know what Bella is wearing and how I can rock some version of that in my life (on my budget). That's why I was so happy to find out these iconic heart earrings are from Frasier Sterling, a fashionable and affordable brand. Now, I don't need to do any additional searches to find something that "looks like" Bella's earrings.
The highly-photographed earrings are the Frasier Sterling Lovers Hoops. Keep on scrolling to find out more about the go-to earrings and the current discount you can apply.
Frasier Sterling Lovers Hoops
Here are the iconic heart-shaped hoop earrings. They have the classic sensibility of gold hoops, but the unique heart design makes them super unique and fun.
E! shoppers can get an exclusive 40% discount when you shop at this link and use the promo code EONLINE40 at checkout.
Bella isn't the only one who adores these earrings. Check out what other Frasier Sterling shoppers have to say.
One shared, "I've been buying Frasier Sterling for years. It makes such a difference having only quality fashion jewelry. I was tired of having to throw away jewelry after a short time. These earrings are so well made, and the gold plating is richly and flawlessly applied."
"Great quality and SO cute!! highly recommend and perfect for any time of year," a fan of the earrings said.
Another shared, absolutely LOVE these hoops! been looking for a good pair of heart earrings for months now, i cant live without these!
A Frasier Sterling shopper reviewed, "i absolutely love how cute i look in these hoop earrings!!! i feel so fresh and sexy! best. earrings. ever."
A customer shared, "I've been searching for a pair of heart hoops for the longest and I'm so happy I came across this pair! They're sooo cute and such good quality would def purchase again or as gifts!"
Another shopper said, "I love these. They are my go-to everyday hoop....they go with everything! I wish they would make them in silver too."
"They're just the perfect size- not too big and not too small, and it's easy to tell that they are hearts when wearing," a customer said.
A different person adores these because they're "super cute and don't irritate my ears!"
A happy customer declared, "These heart hoops are so freaking cute! And they are the perfect size. I love them! Would definitely recommended them to anyone!"
