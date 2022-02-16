A Humidifier Is What Your Winter Skincare Routine Is Missing

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If your skin is suffering and equally confused about the ever-changing weather, you're not alone.
Winter weather can wreak havoc on your skin by depleting moisture levels, making it harder to keep skin hydrated and glowing. While serums, moisturizers and oils should be the first line of defense, sometimes they're just not enough. If you're currently feeling like your skincare routine isn't cutting it, try adding in a humidifier to your daily routine!
We started using Canopy's humidifier last winter and it has become our most prized possession, so much so, that we are considering adding one to every room. Among the many benefits of humidifiers, they aide in boosting hydration levels and increasing the effectiveness of topical products. They can also help relieve symptoms of cold and flu.
If you wake up congested and with dry skin, you will be amazed at the difference a humidifier can make. Below, we rounded up 10 models that have rave reviews and cater to all different price points.
Movtip Portable Mini Humidifier
If you're always on the go or want a smaller humidifier for your work desk, this one is a great deal. It has two spray modes to keep your skin moisturized up to 12 hours.
Canopy Humidifier
We love Canopy's humidifier for so many reasons! First of all, it hydrates rooms up to 500 square feet. It has a 2.5 liter tank with up to 36 hours of running time, which means you don't have to fill up the tank every ten minutes. Unlike other models, it's dishwasher safe and super easy to clean, plus it has built-in anti-mold technology and UV lights to kill 99.9% of bacteria. It also comes with a diffuser puck on the top to help elevate any room's aroma with your favorite essential oil blends. It's one of our favorite investments to date!
GENIANI Top Fill Cool Mist Humidifiers
This 2-in-1 humidifier and diffuser is a great budget-friendly pick. You can adjust the moisturizing speed depending on the hydration your skin's needs, plus it has a top-fill design for easy refilling.
LEVOIT Humidifiers for Large Rooms
With over 13,876 five-star reviews, there's a ton of happy people out there with moisturized skin and clear sinuses. Perfect for larger rooms, this humidifier has a mist output of up to 500 ml/hr, and it gives you the option of warm and cool mist. The best part? It comes with a remote control, so you don't have to get off the bed or couch to make adjustments.
AquaOasis™ Cool Mist Humidifier
If you're looking for another fan-favorite humidifier, check this one out! It has 32,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. The AquaOasis™ Cool Mist Humidifier rotates 360° to provide every corner of your room with moisturized air.
Objecto H4 Hybrid Humidifier
For the designed-obsessed, this is for you. It's sleek, stylish and makes for one unassuming humidifier. Besides the chic and quiet design, it offers a 20-hour run time and covers up to 450 square feet.
Raydrop Cool Mist Humidifiers
This compact humidifier is ideal for those with limited table space. It has a knob control that allows you to choose the mist output depending on the room size or your skin's hydration needs.
Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde
Definitely a splurge, but in the simplest of terms, Dyson's latest purifier humidifier hybrid will keep all the bad stuff out of your house! It automatically detects and destroys formaldehyde and pollutants while projecting purified, humidified air back into your space. Plus, its sleek design isn't an eyesore like other purifiers and humidifiers on the market.
Pure Enrichment MistAire Cloud Ultrasonic Humidifier Mood Light
How cute is this cloud-shaped humidifier? It will make a welcome addition to any baby or toddler's room. It quietly moisturizes up 250 sq. ft. of space for up to 24 hours.
AILINKE Humidifiers for Bedroom Large Room
This sleek humidifier has all of the bells and whistles. Among its many features, it has an adjustable humidistat with three levels of humidification for rooms up to 500 sq. ft. Plus, each refill lasts up to 24 hours!
