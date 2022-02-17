Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Valentine’s Day Proves They’re True “Nerdz”

Watch : Rihanna Says Her Pregnancy Was HARD to Keep Secret

Roses are so last season.

In a recap of what appears to be her and A$AP Rocky's Valentine's Day, pregnant Rihanna gave fans a look inside their quirky celebrations, which included a bouquet made of Legos. She captioned the series, "nerdz."

Other photos from the Feb. 16 collection included what looked to be her boyfriend's hand throwing up a peace sign while they enjoyed an oceanside dinner. Plus, a snap of a card featuring lyrics from Method Man's track "All I Need" and a fiery sunset.

The date night comes just days after the two attended a party celebrating Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, where she showed off her baby bump in a green, sequined halter top by The Attico and see-though pants.

Speaking to E!'s Justin Sylvester at a Feb. 11 event, the "Umbrella" singer, 33, recalled how "hard" it was to keep her pregnancy under wraps.