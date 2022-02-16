You Have to See This Video of Heidi Montag Eating Raw "Bull Balls"

Heidi Montag takes a stab at eating raw bull balls for her fans on Instagram, wincing while tasting the "chewy" testicle. You might want to look away.

By Steven Vargas Feb 16, 2022 10:38 PMTags
Heidi MontagSpencer PrattCelebrities
Watch: Heidi Montag Talks Body Positivity & Trying for Baby No. 2

Heidi Montag's video will have you heading for the hills. 

In her latest Instagram post, which she captioned, "it's all about the animal organ," The Hills star ate bull balls—which appeared to be completely raw—for all her fans to see. 

After taking a bite into one smaller testicle, she remarked, "Not too bad." 

In the video, Heidi thanked Force of Nature, a company that sells sustainable meats, while showing off the organ she received from the company for her "#carnivordiet." 

Heidi also pulled up a larger animal organ and tried to bite into the raw meat, saying, "And then this one came with it, the big bull ball. This ones pretty hard to bite into." While struggling to keep the raw meat in her hands, she exclaimed, "Ahh slippery." 

"I might have to cook this one," shard the 35-year-old reality star, who is mom to 4-year-old Gunner. "That one's a little intense."

photos
The Hills' Most Dramatic Moments

Heidi, who is still trying for a second child with Spencer Pratt, put the meat down to try a new tactic. 

Finally grabbing a piece in her hands, she took a bite with a wince on her face saying, describing it as "really chewy" while holding a thumbs up for the camera. 

Trending Stories

1

Mariah Carey Shares Selfie With Bryan Tanaka After Nick Cannon's Plea

2

Sharna Burgess Reveals Sex of Baby With Brian Austin Green

3
Breaking

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Break Up One Year After Engagement

Fans in the comments questioned what she was doing, with one saying, "What in the balls is going on here?!" 

Yet, eating bull balls is not uncommon. Animal testicles are eaten across the globe, sometimes in the U.S. under the name "Rocky Mountain oysters." Unlike Heidi's meal, the balls are typically cooked or fried.

Variety/Shutterstock

In Spain and Mexico, the balls are breaded and fried for a dish called criadillas. And across the Pacific, in Vietnam, the bull balls, or Ngầu pín, are served in soup. 

Heidi isn't the only celeb to have tried the delicacy. Geordie Shore star and winner of Celebrity Big Brother Charlotte Crosby ate bull balls as part of a challenge in the Australian TV show I'm a Celebrity in 2020. And in a 2018 segment on James Corden's The Late, Late Show, the talk show host pranked celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay into eating a bull's penis. 

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Mariah Carey Shares Selfie With Bryan Tanaka After Nick Cannon's Plea

2

Sharna Burgess Reveals Sex of Baby With Brian Austin Green

3
Breaking

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Break Up One Year After Engagement

4

Why Morgan Willett Suspected Ex Johnny Bananas Was Being Unfaithful

5

Chet Hanks Reveals "The Truth" About Growing Up as Tom Hanks' Son