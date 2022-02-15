Why Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio Are Keeping Their Relationship Offline

Watch : Angus Cloud, Noah Beck & More Celebs at Coach Runway

Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio are turning the cameras away from their relationship.

The TikTok star said he and girlfriend Dixie are trying to keep their relationship out of the public eye to focus on their romance.

Noah exclusively told E! News at New York Fashion Week, "I've been telling a lot of people we're kind of keeping things offline. And since we've been doing so, it's been good. It's been kind of like a weight off the shoulder in a way."

During the Coach show on Monday, Feb. 14, he explained that the reason behind the decision is to focus on each other.

"We kind of just enjoy time together rather than like seeming like we do it for our fans, in a sense," he shared. "We're doing it for each other and that's what it's all about."

The online personalities have been dating since 2020, initially sparking rumors of their romance in August. When they shared a steamy beachside kiss in Dixie's music video for "Be Happy (Remix)," fans' suspicions grew even stronger.