How Sarah Jessica Parker Really Feels About Samantha's Absence From Sex and the City Revival

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker NOT OKAY With Kim Cattrall Return

And just like that, Sarah Jessica Parker is giving her take on how the Sex and the City revival handled the absence of Kim Cattrall's character Samantha.

As fans well know, Cattrall—who starred alongside Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis in the original series and movies—had made it clear that she had no interest in reprising the role and wouldn't be joining the cast of the reboot And Just Like That….

Instead (warning: spoilers ahead), viewers learned that Cattrall's character Samantha and Parker's character Carrie had a falling out after Carrie fired Samantha as her publicist. And while Samantha never physically appeared on the new show, her presence was still felt through Carrie's occasional text exchange with her.

During the Feb. 14 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Parker noted she couldn't take any credit for the way Samantha's absence was handled other than that she "got to sort of convey the messages since they're not spoken." Instead, she gave all the kudos to the show's head writer and showrunner Michael Patrick King as well as to his "extraordinary group of amazingly talented writers."