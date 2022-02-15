The Sexual Tension Between Ben Affleck and Ex Ana de Armas Is Totally Off the Charts in New Trailer

Watch : Ben Affleck DOESN'T CARE About Other People's Opinions

We're in deep water with this one.

After Hulu released the first trailer for the upcoming psychological thriller Deep Water, the only thing on our mind is the sexual tension between former flames Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.

The duo are both chilling and sensual in the short sneak peek, released on Feb. 14. In the trailer, audiences see Ben and Ana engaged in a tense conversation. Ana, who plays the role of Melinda Van Allen, begins by asking, "Why are you the only man who wants to stay with me?"

Affleck, who plays Vic Van Allen, replies, "I don't know," to which Ana teases, "But you do."

The trailer then kicks up with high tempo music, as Ana and Ben exclaim that there is "something wrong" with the both of them, while gravitating toward one another.

Deep Water is set to release on Hulu on March 18. According to the film's logline, the psychological thriller will "take us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic and Melinda Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them."