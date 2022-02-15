How Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Really Feel About Kanye "Ye" West's Public Pleas

Watch : Did Kanye West Send Ex Kim Kardashian a TRUCKLOAD of Flowers?

This Valentine's Day love triangle continues to get more complicated.

Kanye "Ye" West piled on the public pleas to estranged wife Kim Kardashian to bring their family "BACK TOGETHER"—even appearing to sending her a truckload of red roses on the romantic holiday.

However, she seems to have other plans, stepping out with new flame Pete Davidson at Cipriani NYC on Sunday, Feb. 13. The couple was spotted sharing their first public kiss (aside from that scripted one on Saturday Night Live), which topped off their intimate weekend that also included a date night at Lilia's restaurant in Brooklyn.

Following their outings, Ye once again expressed his desire to reunite with his ex, who filed for divorce nearly a year ago. "THANK YOU GUYS FOR YOUR SUPPORT OF MY FAMILY," he wrote on Feb. 14 in response to a fan comment. "MY FAMILY MEANS MORE TO ME THAN ANY OTHER ACCOMPLISHMENT IN LIFE."

Amid his public declarations, two sources close to Kim exclusively tell E! News her true thoughts on the situation.