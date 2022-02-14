The Most Talked About Moments From the 2022 Super Bowl

The 2022 Super Bowl was more than just any given Sunday.
This year's game—which saw the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.—was certainly one for the books. In addition to the big game, this year's Pepsi Halftime show featured a dynamic lineup of hip-hop artists, all of which had hits produced by none other than the California-native musician, Dr. Dre.
Alongside the award-winning producer stood Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and surprise guest 50 Cent. During his performance, Eminem also had social media buzzing when he took a knee as a sign of support for football star Colin Kaepernick.
However, contrary to popular belief, not all of the action remained on the field. Take for instance, Jennifer Lopez, who had us on the floor with her date night dance moves alongside Ben Affleck.
But, perhaps the sweetest moment of all came after the Rams' big win, when football star Taylor Rapp decided that the Super Bowl ring wasn't the only jewelry fit for the occasion.
Just moments after his team's victory, the 24-year-old safety popped the question to longtime girlfriend Dani Johnson right on the famous field.
Keep scrolling for an even better look at the night's biggest moments: