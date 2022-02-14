Beyoncé and Jay-Z Treat Blue Ivy to Unforgettable Super Bowl 2022 Experience

Watch : Beyonce & Blue Ivy Carter's Sweet Tribute to Jay-Z

Having Beyoncé and Jay-Z as your mom and dad sure can have its perks.

On Feb. 13, Hollywood's power couple stepped out to attend the 2022 Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium. But instead of making game day an intimate date night, the pair brought their 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter along for the fun.

In true girl dad fashion, Jay-Z was spotted taking photos of his oldest child from the field before the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals participated in the biggest football game of the year.

Blue Ivy sported converse sneakers, an official Super Bowl hat and an oversized graphic tee by online ceramics for her day out. As for Jay-Z, he wore a Dream Big t-shirt and Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap suggesting he was likely rooting for the home team.

Later on in the game, social media users spotted Blue Ivy enjoying the Super Bowl halftime show near mom and dad. Jay-Z's Roc Nation previously partnered with the NFL to amplify the league's social justice efforts. They also help develop the halftime show, which featured Eminem, Mary J. Blige and other artists this year.