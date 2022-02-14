Jennifer Lopez Dancing Next to Ben Affleck at Super Bowl 2022 Has Us On the Floor

While celebrating the success of her new film Marry Me, Jennifer Lopez takes a break from work to “Live It Up” at Super Bowl 2022. All the details on her date night with Ben Affleck.

Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Show PDA at "Marry Me" Premiere

She's gonna dance and love and dance again!

As Jennifer Lopez continues to celebrate the success of her new romantic comedy Marry Me, the actress decided to step away from work and experience Super Bowl 2022 with boyfriend Ben Affleck.

The pair was spotted hanging out at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., as the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals faced off in the biggest football game of the year.

And while fans at the game saw the pair on the big screen, viewers at home also got to see the pair when NBC cameras spotlighted celebs in the audience. When the cameras panned on Jennifer, she just so happened to be dancing away moments before the Pepsi Halftime Show kicked off.

"That big big #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow Energy," she wrote on Instagram Stories before showing her support for Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and all of this year's performances.  

photos
Super Bowl 2022 Ads

In true J,Lo fashion, the singer dressed to impress for game day with bold sunglasses, a white button-down and big hoop earrings. As for Ben, he opted for jeans and a dark button-down long sleeve.

So who else is enjoying game day in the city of Angels? Spoiler alert: The stadium is filled with your favorite stars. Keep scrolling for more star sightings.

 

Don't miss the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13 with kick-off starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

