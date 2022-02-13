Zach Braff and Donald Faison Have a Musical Scrubs Reunion in T-Mobile Super Bowl Ad

Watch : "Reunion Road Trip: Back in Scrubs" Stars Thank Healthcare Workers

Donald Faison and Zach Braff share more than just a podcast together...they also share Internet bundles.

The Scrubs stars, who are also longtime pals IRL, teamed up for a hilarious T-Mobile Internet commercial for the Super Bowl that will instantly transport you back to the show's hilarious 2007 musical episode.

In the clip, Zach 46, is complaining about his Internet bill and Donald 47, is there to recommend T-Mobile's service and competitive pricing. The exchange takes place while they both sing an updated version of "I Feel Pretty" from West Side Story.

The duo starred in Scrubs as medical interns and best friends for the show's nine season run. The series aired on NBC from 2001 to 2008 before moving to ABC for its final season, from 2009 to 2010.

The pals currently host Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald, a weekly podcast where they relive the hit TV show, one episode at a time.