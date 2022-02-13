Zach Braff and Donald Faison Have a Musical Scrubs Reunion in T-Mobile Super Bowl Ad

Former Scrubs costars and real-life BFFs Zach Braff and Donald Faison team up for a hilarious musical ad set to air during Super Bowl LVI.

Donald Faison and Zach Braff share more than just a podcast together...they also share Internet bundles.

The Scrubs stars, who are also longtime pals IRL, teamed up for a hilarious T-Mobile Internet commercial for the Super Bowl that will instantly transport you back to the show's hilarious 2007 musical episode.

In the clip, Zach 46, is complaining about his Internet bill and Donald 47, is there to recommend T-Mobile's service and competitive pricing. The exchange takes place while they both sing an updated version of "I Feel Pretty" from West Side Story.

The duo starred in Scrubs as medical interns and best friends for the show's nine season run. The series aired on NBC from 2001 to 2008 before moving to ABC for its final season, from 2009 to 2010.

The pals currently host Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald, a weekly podcast where they relive the hit TV show, one episode at a time. 

Last summer, Donald and Zach reunited with former Scrubs costars Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes and Robert Maschio for E!'s Reunion Road Trip: Back In Scrubs. In the special, the actors reflected on their show and paid tribute to the essential workers working amid the coronavirus pandemic.

 

"Scrubs was, obviously, a sitcom with a lot of comedy, but it had a lot of serious moments," Zach shared during the reunion. "You know, you can't make a show about losing life and hospitals without it getting into drama and real-life situations."

He also credited the writing team for creating a show that can "make you laugh, have some bit of surreal fantasy and then, very often, be moving."

Keep scrolling to take a look back on other epic Scrubs reunions from the past.

Instagram
Brotherly Love

"Reunited and it feels so good," Zach Braff captioned a snapshot with Donald Faison and John C. McGinley in December 2014. Zach even reposted it in June 2016, adding "Happy Father's Day" for John!

Araya Diaz/Getty Images for TV Land
No "Exes" Here

Donald and Zach are still BFFs while attending The Exes event in Oct. 2014. 

Instagram
Strolling Down Memory Lane

Zach, Donald and Neil Flynn took a walk together in May 2015, with Zach adding "Reunited" as the caption. 

Instagram
Valentine's Day Bromance

"Happy Valentine's Day," Zach captioned a cute pic of him and Donald enjoying wine by the pool in Feb. 2016.

Instagram
"Happy Scrubs Easter!"

Christa Miller shared a sweet pic in March 2016 with #family of Donald, Zach and John over Easter weekend.

Zach Braff/Instagram
Birthday Buddies

Donald Faison joined Zach Braff's birthday vacation in April 2016. "Birthday weekend with the wind beneath my wings," Zach captioned on Instagram

Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa via AP Images
Vulture Festival 2018

The core cast of Scrubs reunited for the Vulture Festival in November 2018 in Los Angeles.

Instagram
Love Fest

Zach shared a fun moment at Vulture Festival in Nov. 2018. "I love seeing these people," he told E! News. "I had more fun making this show than anything I've ever done...We have literally nine years of inside jokes, so we just crack each other up." 

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for New York Magazine
BTS Festival Pics

Donald, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn, Sarah and Zach spent time together in November 2018.

Instagram
Faux Romance

"Guys we ended up together!!!!! (*kidding)," Zach hilariously captioned a cute pic with Sarah in July 2016.

Instagram
Easter Pals

Donald and Zach spent a "Merry Easter" together in April 2017.

Instagram
Flying High

Zach simply captioned "Eagle" alongside Donald and Sarah in July 2017.

Instagram
"My Girls"

"Me and my girls," Zach adorably captioned a sweet pic of him and former co-stars Sarah and Christa in August 2017.

Instagram
Party On

In Dec. 2018, Zach shared a fun snapshot of John, Donald and Christa, writing, "Wednesday night. Head still hurts."

Instagram
Farm Fam

Zach, Sarah, John and Donald celebrated Easter 2019 together with farm animals. Zach additionally wrote, "Happy Passover."

