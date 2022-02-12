Vanessa Bryant Mourns Loss of Her and Kobe Bryant's Family Dog Crucio

Vanessa Bryant is bidding farewell to a special furry friend.
On Friday, Feb. 11, Bryant announced that her family's dog, Crucio, had passed away. In a poignant Instagram tribute to her and late husband Kobe Bryant's beloved black Labrador retriever, she included photos of their pet wearing different bandanas around his neck—including one that says "happy birthday."
"We love you, Crucio. Thank you for everything sweet boy," Bryant captioned her post. "Thank you for watching over us. We're going to miss you." She also added the hashtags "#GoodBoy" and "#RestEasy."
Shortly after her post, love and support came flooding in from Bryant's friends, including Ciara, Lily Collins, Kyle Richards and Kris Jenner, who wrote, "So sorry Vanessa [heart emoji] we all love you."
Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas also commented, "sending love to u and your family from The Gomez Familia.. [praying hands emoji] rest easy Crucio .."
Crucio, named after a Harry Potter spell, and his momma have always had a strong bond.
Last month, before the two-year anniversary of the tragic helicopter accident that killed Kobe and daughter Gianna Bryant, she posted a video of the dog comforting her.
"Crucio (always tries to lick my tears)," she wrote, adding in heart and dog emojis.
In addition to Crucio, the Bryant family also owns a gray French bulldog named Bobby, who they brought into the family in June 2020.
"Love seeing my girls smile. Meet Bobby. Aka Bobby ganoush, bobbyrooni, bobbooshka," Vanessa explained in the puppy's Instagram introduction. "J/k he's named after iceman from x-men (blue eyes) [snowflake emoji] Plus, BB said so."