Love Is Blind Cast Reveals Their Views On Modern Dating After Trying Out the Pods

Watch : "Love Is Blind" Returns

Let the pod dating begin!

When Netflix released the first batch of episodes for season two of Love Is Blind Feb. 11, we met 30 singles from Chicago looking for love...in an unconventional way. The 15 men and 15 women have begun the listen-but-don't-look-or-touch experiment in the hopes of falling in love with someone based on who they are, instead of what they look like.

But what happens once you experience the pod life? Can you fathom the idea of swiping your way into someone's heart? Well, it sounds like that's a no. In an E! News interview, season two cast members Deepti Vempati, a 31-year-old data analyst, Sal Perez, a 31-year-old executive assistant, and Kyle Abrams, a 29-year-old glazier, opened up about how their views on modern dating have changed since being on the show.

Deepti, who is currently hitting it off with 33-year-old veterinarian and house DJ Shake in the pods, said that she wouldn't be able to use a dating app ever again.

"Yeah, he's probably hot, but what about his personality?" she reasoned of her new stance.

Not to mention, she continued, "They probably run into like hundreds of women while they're swiping. It just seems so disingenuous at this point."

As they say, once you try pod dating, apps like Hinge will make you cringe. Er, well, something like that.