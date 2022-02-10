Religious Differences Cause Tension in the Pods in Love Is Blind Season 2 Preview

Watch : "Love Is Blind" Returns, Love Off the Generator & "Stuck"

You could cut this tension with a knife!

Season two of Love Is Blind, hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, premieres Feb. 11 on Netflix. And before we get to see 30 singles from Chicago take a stab at pod dating, in an E! News exclusive clip, we get a sneak peek at what's in store for us. In the clip, Kyle, a 29-year-old glazier and Shaina, a 32-year-old hair stylist, discuss their religious views while on a date—and to Shaina's dismay, she finds out that Kyle is an Atheist.

"I'm not religious at all," Kyle says to Shaina during their pod date.

"I'm like trying to be calm," a jaw-dropped Shaina responds. "Are you Atheist?"

"Yeah," he replies. "However you're feeling I can understand."

"We need to talk about it!" Shaina says. "Let's say we get married, what if we have babies, right?"

"You're asking me if I'm okay with you instilling religion into our children?" he asks. "That's fine, ultimately the kids will get to decide just like I did."