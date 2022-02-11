Why Armie Hammer Wants to Stay "Very Committed" to His Sobriety After Rehab Stay

Though he's got a new movie coming out, Armie Hammer's priority isn't his career.
Rather, just two months after E! News confirmed the actor had left a treatment facility, he's focused on himself—and his kids Harper, 7, and Ford, 5 (with ex Elizabeth Chambers). "Armie is very committed to his sobriety and has been super consistent with it," a source with knowledge to the situation told E!. "His main priority is staying sober and being there for his kids and Elizabeth."
Hammer had sought treatment at the facility for "drug, alcohol and sex issues," Vanity Fair reported in June 2021, months after sexual assault allegations against him were made public.
But don't take that to mean he and his ex—she filed for divorce in July 2020—are reconciling. "They're not back together but they're co-parenting," the source said. "He's really just trying to be there for his kids. He has a solid support system with his friends and Elizabeth has also been very supportive along the way."
The source added that Hammer is "still committed to doing the work and being a better person."
It's a sentiment a different source shared with E! earlier this week, noting the duo are "not back together," but "are focused on the kids and they are making co-parenting work."
Professionally, his film Death of the Nile—filmed in late 2019—is hitting theaters Feb. 11, marking his most recent acting project since he several women took to social media in 2021 to him of emotional and physical abuse. They alleged that he messaged them about sexual acts and other fantasies, some of them fetishizing violence.
Their posts went viral, and Hammer then exited the 2022 film Shotgun Wedding. "I'm not responding to these bulls--t claims," he said in a statement, "but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot, in good conscience now, leave my children for four months."
In March, a woman named Effie accused Hammer of raping her in 2017. His attorney said in a statement at the time, "From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie]—and every other sexual partner of his for that matter—have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."
Later that month, the LAPD confirmed to E! News that Hammer was the "main suspect" of an investigation into rape and assault allegations. The Special Assault Section began investigating the actor after they were "contacted by an attorney representing a female community member." The name of the accuser was not disclosed and the department has not provided an update on their inquiry.