Why Armie Hammer Wants to Stay "Very Committed" to His Sobriety After Rehab Stay

Watch : Armie Hammer Leaves Rehab Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Though he's got a new movie coming out, Armie Hammer's priority isn't his career.

Rather, just two months after E! News confirmed the actor had left a treatment facility, he's focused on himself—and his kids Harper, 7, and Ford, 5 (with ex Elizabeth Chambers). "Armie is very committed to his sobriety and has been super consistent with it," a source with knowledge to the situation told E!. "His main priority is staying sober and being there for his kids and Elizabeth."

Hammer had sought treatment at the facility for "drug, alcohol and sex issues," Vanity Fair reported in June 2021, months after sexual assault allegations against him were made public.

But don't take that to mean he and his ex—she filed for divorce in July 2020—are reconciling. "They're not back together but they're co-parenting," the source said. "He's really just trying to be there for his kids. He has a solid support system with his friends and Elizabeth has also been very supportive along the way."