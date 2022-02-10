Yeah, Baby! Austin Powers Cast Reunites for One Groovy Super Bowl Commercial

Watch : Pete Davidson's Super Bowl Commercial Is Raising Eyebrows

Dr. Evil is back—but this time he's using his sinister ways to fight climate change.

Mike Myers, Seth Green, Rob Lowe and Mindy Sterling have reprised their iconic roles from the Austin Powers series for General Motors' Super Bowl LVI commercial.

The 60-second spot, which is set to air during the third quarter of the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13, will showcase GM's growing fleet of electric vehicles as Dr. Evil, played by Myers, tries to take control of society after realizing that he needs to help the world from deteriorating.

Dr. Evil does his usual act of annoying everyone and attempting to kill off his son by trying to push the button on his infamous death chair. Then, he hops into one of the new energy-saving cars to put his plan in motion, shouting, "We're going all-electric! Everybody in!"

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery was released in 1997 and follows Powers, also played by Myers, as he tries to prevent an assassination attempt by his arch-nemesis, Dr. Evil.