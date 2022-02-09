North West Is Just As En Vogue as Kim Kardashian After Styling Her Siblings for Vogue Cover Shoot

Stylist in training.
Kim Kardashian wasn't the only style star to to grace the pages of the latest issue of Vogue. In the fashion magazine's March 2022 cover story, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum appears alongside all four of her children, whom she shares with ex Kanye "Ye" West.
In a collection of stylish snaps, Kim, 41, is seen dressed up in denim ensemble and white gloves as she laughs and plays with her little ones. Kim's eldest daughter, North West, 8, even had a hand in picking the kids' outfits for their big photo shoot.
"Styled By North," Kim shared on her Instagram Stories on Feb. 9, along with a series of photos from the magazine featuring her brood.
For Chicago West, North picked out a white and pink Chicago Bears jersey paired with purple cowboy boots, a look that clearly nods to her sister's unique moniker.
North styled her youngest sibling, brother Psalm West, 2 in a streetwear-inspired outfit that included a blue and maroon sweatshirt under a flannel button-up, styled with khaki cargo pants and Yeezy shoes from their dad's collection.
In the opening of the Vogue profile, written by Jen Wang, the author notes that Saint West, 6, was "wearing, appropriately, a lime-green Kawasaki shirt picked out by North, who has styled all the kids."
North teamed her brother Saint's neon motorcycle jersey with purple pants and Oakland A's ballcap. As for herself, North, who appeared with her parents in their joint April 2014 Vogue cover story, chose to wear a white tee, baggy jeans and chunky sneakers, while leaving her long hair down in braids.
In addition to her budding style career, North has been busy posting content to her popular TikTok account—a hobby her dad doesn't seem to be too happy with.
Ye, 44, wrote on Instagram on Feb. 4, "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?"
Kim, who last November launched a joint account on the social network with North, replied on her Instagram Story, "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness."
Kim, who is still entangled in divorce proceedings with the rapper, pledged in her Vogue interview to "spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy."