You Have to See the Texts Mason Disick Sent Kim Kardashian About North West Going Live on TikTok

Mason Disick is helping his family navigate the social media world, one cousin at a time.
In case you missed it, Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, North West, 8, went live on TikTok earlier this week from their joint social media account, giving their 2.3 million followers in an-depth tour of their Hidden Hills home. The live ended once North ventured into her mom's room and announced she was streaming, to which Kim quickly responded that she was "not allowed to" without her permission.
Following the social media hiccup, the SKIMS founder shared a screenshot of her text messages from her nephew to her Instagram Stories on Dec. 14, which also happens to be Mason's birthday. And it's clear that the now 12-year-old, whose parents are Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick, is already sharing the little life lessons he's learned over the years.
"Hi, I don't wanna disrespect North," the first text from Mason to Kim reads. "But I don't think she should do the lives unless someone is with her, because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn't correct and stuff like that, that she will regret."
He added, "I did the same exact thing as she did. I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said." Mason then followed it up with writing, "Just in case for safety."
"I appreciate you looking out Mason and I agree," Kim wrote back in the second screenshot. "She felt bad, and I don't think she will do it again, but it could be good if you talk to her about it."
And for Mason, the idea sounds spot on. He responded, "I'd love to talk to her about it. Next time I come over, maybe," to which Kim replied, "I would love that! Thank you!," and suggested a sleepover soon. Kim aptly captioned her Instagram Story post, "A helpful king."
Kim also gushed about the person Mason's grown into in a birthday tribute on Instagram Stories.
"Mason, you are so mature and I'm loving who you are becoming," she wrote alongside a picture of the two from a few years back. "You are so protective over all of your cousins and family. I love you so much and will always be there for you."