You Have to See the Texts Mason Disick Sent Kim Kardashian About North West Going Live on TikTok

Watch : North Goes Live, "And Just Like That" Peloton & Steve's Mistake

Mason Disick is helping his family navigate the social media world, one cousin at a time.



In case you missed it, Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, North West, 8, went live on TikTok earlier this week from their joint social media account, giving their 2.3 million followers in an-depth tour of their Hidden Hills home. The live ended once North ventured into her mom's room and announced she was streaming, to which Kim quickly responded that she was "not allowed to" without her permission.



Following the social media hiccup, the SKIMS founder shared a screenshot of her text messages from her nephew to her Instagram Stories on Dec. 14, which also happens to be Mason's birthday. And it's clear that the now 12-year-old, whose parents are Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick, is already sharing the little life lessons he's learned over the years.



"Hi, I don't wanna disrespect North," the first text from Mason to Kim reads. "But I don't think she should do the lives unless someone is with her, because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn't correct and stuff like that, that she will regret."