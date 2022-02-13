Why This Fresh Take on Prince of Bel-Air Is More Relevant Than Ever

Watch : "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" Turns 30: E! News Rewind

He got in one little fight and his mom got scared and said, "You're movin' with your auntie and uncle in Bel-Air."

Except the difference between the premise of Peacock's reboot Bel-Air and the OG ‘90s version is that it took place in a world before Los Angeles' Rodney King riots and the more recent increased focus on the Black Lives Matter movement.

In the debut episode, viewers are introduced to Will (Jabari Banks), a young, aspiring pro-basketball player from, yes, West Philadelphia who makes the winning shot in his school's big game.

But in being the community's golden boy, he's made himself the target of a local gang, led by Rashad (rapper Eazy the Block Captain). He finds himself at odds with the drug dealer when a pickup game ends in a fight and to avoid being beaten, Will takes out a gun, just as police arrive on the scene.

Of course, Will's mom Vy (April Parker Jones) calls up aunt Viv (Cassandra Freeman) and uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes), who agree to take in their nephew after he's been released from jail. As disappointing as this is for Will, he's no longer safe in the place he calls home.