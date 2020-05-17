Hannah Brown is in hot water.

On Saturday evening, The Bachelorette star recorded herself singing DaBaby's hit tune "Rockstar." It seemed like business as usual for the typical content she shares on social media.

However, things took a turn when she was mouthing the lyrics to the chart-topping song, and filmed herself saying the N-word. In that Instagram Live session, which has since been erased on her account, she claimed she didn't know she said the racial slur.

"I did?" she expressed in a following video when it was brought to her attention (which was captured by Bachelor Tea Spill). "I'm so sorry... I was singing a song, I'm so sorry."

She later added, "I don't think I said that word, but now I'm like... Oh god. I've never used that word. I've never called anybody that... You can think I'm something that I'm not, but I'm not that."

Following her video, many slammed the former Bachelorette lead for using the N-word.