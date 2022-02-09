Why Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Are Keeping Their Romance “Super Casual”

Watch : Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler Romance Rumors True? See Pics!

Keep calm because Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler are keeping it casual.

A source close to Kaia exclusively tells E! News that the two, who have been sighted together multiple times in the past few months, have been talking and seeing each other "sporadically" since before the holidays last year.

"Kaia is not seeing anyone else right and is going with the flow," the source close to Kaia tells E! News. "It's been really effortless and they are both enjoying it. Kaia thinks Austin is charming and likes that they are both low-key."

Kaia and Austin first caught fans' attention in mid-December when seen together with their friend Tommy Dorfman at Reference Point Library in London—and like any good library book, the plot thickens!

Just days later, photographers spotted Kaia, 20, and Austin, 30, making their way back to her car after an early morning yoga class in Los Angeles.