Adele Sets Fire to Rich Paul Marriage Rumors With Concert Shoutout

Watch : Whoa Baby! Adele Wants to Be a "Mom Again Soon"

Is it time to say hello to the newlyweds?

Adele herself seemingly hinted at an update to her relationship status over the weekend, referring to Rich Paul as her "husband" during her Sept. 16 performance in Las Vegas.

In footage posted to social media, the 16-time Grammy winner playfully reacted to a marriage proposal from a fan in the crowd. "You can't marry me, I'm straight, my love," Adele told the concertgoer. "And my husband's here tonight."

E! News has reached out to reps for Adele and Rich about the marriage speculation and has not heard back.

Last year, the superstar singer sparked engagement rumors while walking the red carpet at the 2022 Brit Awards with a stunning diamond ring. However, the "Easy On Me" artist and the sports agent—who went public with their romance in 2021—never confirmed the speculation.

And although the duo keeps much of their relationship private, Adele has shared a few details about their love life over the years.

"I met him at a birthday party, we were on the dance floor," she told Oprah Winfrey during CBS' Adele One Night Only special in Nov. 2022. "And then we met a couple years later. We went out for dinner, which he says was a business meeting and I'm like ‘A business meeting about what?' And then it was the first time we hung out on our own. Without friends and I think that was a natural way that people would meet each other in real life."