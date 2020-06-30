Turns Out Love, Victor Felt Quite a Bit of Viewer Love on Hulu

Love, Victor made some Hulu 2020 history.

The sequel series to the flick Love, Simon, the show follows Victor (Michael Cimino) a high schooler struggling with his sexual orientation who reaches out to Simon (Nick Robinson) for guidance. Throughout the show, Victor and Simon write back and forth to each other while Victor navigates his conflicting feelings and navigates his new life at Creekwood.

According to Hulu, Love, Victor was the No. 1 most-watched drama on the streaming platform (licensed and original series) during its premiere week between June 17-23. Note, Love, Victor episodes are 30 minutes long as opposed to normal hour-long dramas. Additionally, Love, Victor was the most-binged original drama series on Hulu in 2020 during its first week and the second most-binged original on Hulu placing behind Solar Opposites.