Brenda Song Is Just Getting Started: How Motherhood Kicked Off a New Chapter In Her Career

Watch : How Shay Mitchell Told "Dollface" Costars She Was Pregnant

Since that first acting class 4-year-old Brenda Song begged her grandmother to enroll her in, the now-33-year-old has been steadily building one of the most well-rounded careers in Hollywood—collecting parts on the Disney Channel (most notably Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody), on network TV (New Girl, Scandal, Station 19) and in movies (The Social Network, Changeland).

And yet should she be forced to give it all up tomorrow, she'd do so without question.

"I never thought that I could really put my career in the backseat," the mom to 10-month-old son Dakota exclusively shared in a recent interview with E! News, "but, at the end of the day, if I had to stop doing what I'm doing to be a better mom, I would do it without blinking an eye because my son is the most important thing and I just want to be the best mom for him."