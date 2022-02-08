Bling Empire's Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee Are Married: Go Inside Their Secret Wedding

Watch : "Bling Empire's" Kelly Mi Li Talks Breaking Barriers: Ones to Watch

Surprise!

Bling Empire stars Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee are married, the couple exclusively revealed on E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Feb. 8. The newlyweds just broke the news that they secretly tied the knot on Sept. 8, 2021 at the Château de Saran castle in Champagne, France. It was a very small, intimate ceremony due to COVID restrictions with only 8 guests. They plan to hold a big wedding at a later date, so their families can attend.

"This wedding, he planned everything," Cherie revealed exclusively. "I was not excited to get married because for me back then, I wanted to get married because I wanted my mom to be there. And he did everything, so I think I got lucky. I didn't have to do anything, I wasn't bridezilla."

Cherie looks stunning in a custom strapless Nicole + Felicia wedding dress that featured 500 yards of layered tulle and a 12-foot train with an equally long veil that was embellished with thousands of ostrich feathers and crystals and a jeweled headband. She completed her look with Hueb jewelry and shoes by Sophia Webster.