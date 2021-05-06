Why Bling Empire Is More Than Just a Reality Show for Star Cherie Chan

Watch : Necessary Realness: BTS Stands Against Anti-Asian Racism

For Cherie Chan, Bling Empire isn't just a reality show. It's an opportunity to break stereotypes about the AAPI community.

As E! News is celebrating AAPI Heritage Month all of May, the Netflix personality exclusively opened up about what it means to be on an all Asian cast. "I'm proud because I've never seen this many Asian Americans on TV before and let alone an all Asian American reality cast," she shared. "I'm very grateful for this opportunity that we're able to showcase our culture on TV."

Per the mother of two, representation on TV is so important now, especially amid the Stop AAPI Hate movement. "Because of the situation right now, the current situation, I feel like Asian Americans are finally speaking up," she said in reference to the March 16 spa shooting in Atlanta and other hate crimes against the Asian American Pacific Islander community. "I feel like more and more people are doing that and I'm really proud to be Asian American."