Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert’s Guide to Power Couple Dressing & Boosting Your Confidence

We included these products worn by Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Derek and Hayley are paid spokespeople for Express. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We may be in the thick of winter, but spring fashion is already here. Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert, a So You Think You Can Dance alum, have partnered with Express for the brand's latest campaign, #ExpressYou. The #ExpressYou campaign encourages Express shoppers to bring their passions to the forefront on social media.
Derek and Hayley talked to E! about their love for Express, their fashion must-haves, building your confidence, and working together. Derek said, "We're super excited about the campaign and even more excited because we are doing this together. That makes it really special for us. It's the first campaign that we've done together and we just love it."
E!: What do you love about shopping at Express?
DH: I've shopped at Express for a long time. I love the bold colors and the amazing outfits, but for a dancer, it's vital to have comfortable, stretchy fabric that I can move in. You can really do anything in clothes from Express. They look great and they're actually just super comfortable. Again, being a dancer, wearing stiff clothes is the equivalent of nails on a chalkboard. The flexibility you get from Express is so so good.
HE: I keep shopping at Express because of the versatility of their products. You can put together a look for any occasion and my favorite thing is that there are so many pieces that you can wear to work one day and for a night out on the weekend. They have so many items that you can wear in many settings.
E!: Tell me about your Express campaign.
DH: Being a dancer, it's all about expression, expressing yourself and also giving you that confidence. Something I always say that confidence isn't something that you have. Confidence is something that you do. You do things that give you the confidence to make you feel a certain way. Dance is such a great way to do that for me, but whatever you're passionate about, if you keep going with that, it helps build confidence. That's something I love about all of these platforms like TikTok and Instagram: people have an outlet to share their passions. They get to share their energy and express themselves. Expressing yourself through clothing can be a huge part of expressing your personality. I also love bright colors to express my personality.
HE: It's also about finding that confidence through your personal style and to keep in mind that everyone feels confident in different things. For us, specifically, we wear what we feel confident dancing in. Express has some really good pieces to make everyone feel included and confident.
E!: That standpoint of building confidence as an action instead of simply having it is such a logical and accessible way to think about "confidence," as something attainable.
DH: I would say it's a more empowering way to think. Instead of thinking that you're at a loss of something or that you don't "have" confidence, you can feel empowered to take action instead. Do certain things that build you up and help you feel a certain way about who you are. For us, a lot of that comes from dance, but in a more general sense, it's about finding outlets for self-expression.
E!: What are some staple pieces that you love to shop at Express?
HE: Out of this new spring collection, they have an amazing, boyfriend-style blazer that I love. It's super versatile. You can style it with anything. It's very versatile and extremely flexible. You can easily dance in it. They have these straight jeans, that are the FlexX modern straight jeans, that are amazing to move in because we're always doing splits and stuff.
E!: That's so interesting to me because when I think of "easy to move in" clothes, my mind immediately goes to activewear. I never think about those styles that you would wear to an office or for a night out friends.
DH: That's been sort of my trademark, dancing in clothes that people might not expect. People are always wondering how I am able to dance in jeans. The jeans from Express stretch and they are super comfortable. They're just fantastic for me. I have great circulation and flexibility.
Express Conscious Edit Double Breasted Blazer
This blazer is sustainably made, cool, and sophisticated. You can easily take this from the office to happy hour with friends. It also comes in a bright orange.
Express Super High Waisted FlexX Black Straight Jeans
These jeans are amazing because they fit up to three different pant sizes. This is just what you need for weight fluctuations because you will always feel comfortable with these in your wardrobe. They're made from a super stretchy fabric, which provides a full range of motion, which is perfect for a dancer like Hayley.
Express Body Contour Scoop Neck Thong Bodysuit
You can never have too many bodysuits in your closet. Nab this one in every color. This style smooths, sculpts, and defines to create the perfect base for layering. This works under a blazer or just on its own with a pair of jeans.
Express Color Block Moisture-Wicking Performance Zip Polo
This is a polished polo, for sure, but it's actually much more than that. It's made with moisture-wicking fabric, which is perfect anyone who's as active as Derek. Or even someone who wants to avoid some visible sweat.
E!: What are some of your favorite accessories to shop at Express?
HE: I am really into the belts. There is one that has an "X" on the front, which I love. The belts are just amazing and so so so cute. They're super stylish, functional, and easy to move in. Express also has amazing jewelry, especially the necklaces. They have a few necklaces that I have held onto for a while. They're extremely timeless.
I love the fact the clothes last so long and they are so durable. You can literally keep those pieces forever and they're just not gonna they're not gonna wear and tear.
Express Solid X Buckle Belt
This belt is the perfect way to elevate any outfit. It's also available in white.
Express Double Rope Chain Necklace Set
This two-piece set is just what you need for an It Girl-inspired layering look. You can also wear each of these necklaces on its own or paired with other jewelry you already have.
E!: How would you describe your style?
DH: For Hayley, I would admit that I am biased, but I think that Hayley always looks great. She could wear a paper bag and still look fantastic. For me, I would say that I just keep things consistent. I know what works and I stick to it. I'm a creature of habit. Because of social media, I am strangely a little more conscious of wearing brighter, more colorful clothes.
HE: I am open to trying different styles. For my everyday wear, I'm a creature of habit, usually wearing jeans and a cute top. I do love to branch out and add new pieces to my wardrobe. I love Express because I can add those essential staples to my closet, but I can also go for the latest trends as well. I can really build a well-rounded wardrobe.
Keep on scrolling to see more pieces from Derek and Hayley's Express campaign.
Express One Button Boyfriend Blazer, Conscious Edit Satin Racerback Cowl Neck Cami & High Waisted Pleated Ankle Pant
Don't be afraid to go bold with a monochromatic look. This all-yellow ensemble is sure to turn some heads. Plus, you can wear the blazer, cami, and pants with more neutral pieces to add a pop of color. Each of these pieces comes in multiple colors if you want to just go all out with an Express shopping spree.
Express Braided Lace-Up Heeled Sandals
These shoes are a great investment for your wardrobe. A nude heel is incredibly versatile. You can wear this pair to the office, for a night out, and any time in between. You will get a lot of wear out of this neutral heel.
Express Slim Gray Herringbone Knit Suit Jacket
Sure, this is technically a blazer from the men's section, but anyone can wear this. It's truly a timeless style that you can keep on wearing for decades.
Express Slim Textured Gray Cotton-Blend Suit Pant
These pants are another must-have. Express always comes through with incredibly versatile pieces that look polished and have great movement.
Express White Sneakers
All-white sneakers are always a good idea. You can dress them up or dress them down. You will never regret adding a crisp pair of white shoes to your cart.
