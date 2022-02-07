15 Black-Owned Businesses on Amazon to Shop During Black History Month & Beyond

Discover new beauty, home, fashion and food brands from these incredible small shops on Amazon.

By Emily Spain Feb 07, 2022 8:43 PMTags
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Happy Black History Month!

If you're looking for ways to uplift Black-owned businesses, Amazon Handmade and Amazon Launchpad rounded up tons of brands that are deserving of your support year-round. From self-care must-haves and kitchen essentials to sports gear and fashionable finds, there are so many ways you can use your buying power to help small businesses thrive. 

Below, we rounded up 15 products from Black-owned businesses on Amazon that we think you'll love just as much as we do!

Aromatherapy Essential Oil Shower Steamer

Place one of these shower steamer tablets in the corner of your shower and let dreamy scents like rose, lavender, sweet orange and jasmine ylang permeate throughout your bathroom. Not only will they turn any shower into a spa-like experience, but the essential oil blends work to improve your mood and stress levels.

$28
$22
Power Woman Essentials Liquid Lipstick by Bossy Cosmetics

These clean liquid lipsticks will keep your lips poppin' and super kissable! Plus, they come in five bold hues.

$25
AbsoluteJOI - Daily Hydrating Moisturizing Cream with SPF 40 Mineral Sunscreen

Cut your beauty routine in half with the help of this tinted moisturizer that has SPF 40 protection. It doesn't leave a white cast like other sunscreens and it even blocks up to 59% of blue light. The best part? It's packed with skin-soothing ingredients like chamomile and antioxidant green tea extracts.

$42
Reel Premium Bamboo Toilet Paper (24-Pack)

Reduce your carbon footprint and help the environment when you have to go! Don't let this 3-ply 100% bamboo toilet paper fool you—it's super soft and strong. 

$40
Ayesha Curry Home Collection Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set (9-Piece)

The best investment you can make is safe, quality cookware! Ayesha Curry's collection of aluminum cookware offers diamond-textured nonstick interiors and dual-riveted, stainless steel handles to make mealtime tastier and cleanup time less of a hassle. For just $110, you'll get a 1.5-quart saucepan with lid, 2-quart saucepan with lid, 5.5-quart dutch oven with lid, 8.5-inch frying pan, 12-inch frying pan with lid.

$110
Tru-Colour Skin Tone Bandages Variety 4 Bag Pack (120 Count)

These latex-free bandages come in beige, olive, dark brown and brown black shades to compliment a wide range of skin tones to help you protect your wounds in style.

$15
PiperWai 62% Pure Ethanol Alcohol Cleansing Hand Gel

Hand sanitizer that smells good and doesn't dry out your skin is hard to come by. But PiperWai's cleansing hand gel is packed with a fragrant blend of lemongrass, frankincense and chamomile essential oils to soothe your hands! Plus, the formula meets the CDC recommendations.

$16
Hairbrella Women’s Rain Hat

Don't let the rain get in the way of you having a good hair day! This waterproof PVC visor has a satin-lined cap to keep your hair dry while you brave the elements. Plus, when you're not wearing it, you can fold it up and store it in your purse.

$40
POWERHANDZ Basketball Dribble Sleeve

Improve your dribbling and coordination skills with the help of this genius basketball sleeve. Not to mention, it makes a great gift for sports fans!

$19
Live By Being Bath Salt Spa Gift Set Collection

Treat yourself to a little R&R with this bath salt set! Each blend includes detoxifying Dead Sea salt, essential oils and botanicals to nourish skin and make you feel zen AF.

$56
Perfect Pairz 2nd Birthday Outfit Baby Girl Tutu Dress Set

Made by a team of moms in the South Florida, Perfect Pairz has the cutest outfits for your little one's big celebrations!

$16-$35
UBAH HOT Hot Sauce (Collection Variety 3 Pack)

Challenge your tastebuds during mealtime with the help of UBAH Hot's sauces. This set includes mild, medium and hot blends that will elevate any dish that could use something extra.

$60
Flora & Noor Shea Sugar Scrub

Packed with sugar crystals, shea butter and colloidal oatmeal, this sugar scrub works to exfoliate, hydrate and soothe skin to reveal more radiant, softer skin.

$24
Game Face Deodorizing Body Wipes 25-Count

Keep these deodorizing body wipes in your purse, car or gym bag, so you can stay fresh 24/7. They're 100% biodegradable, hypoallergenic and have a minty coconut scent.

$13
Tstone Razor Bump Master

Eliminate razor bumps without having to use harsh chemicals with the help of this stick that can be used on your face, neck or anywhere you shave.

$14
Ready for more ways to celebrate Black History Month? Check out these Black-owned fashion brands!

