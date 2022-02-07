February 2022 Celeb Book Club Picks From Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman, Camilla Parker Bowles & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Winter is here, which means we are ready to snuggle up with a good book beside an indoor fireplace. If you have a goal to read more this year, we are right there with you. And, if you're not sure where to start, you are not alone. You can take the guess work out of researching your next read and just take a recommendation from your favorite celebs instead.
This month, we are reading some great books that have been chosen by Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman, Duchess Camilla Parker Bowles, Emma Roberts, Jenna Bush Hager, Chloé Lukasiak, Megan Rapinoe, and Gwyneth Paltrow's goop.
The Christie Affair by Nina de Gramont
Reese Witherspoon declared, "True crime aficionados... this book is for you!" She shared, "This novel covers the 11 days in 1926 when famed novelist Agatha Christie went missing. That's right, an unexpected mix of historical fiction and romance, heart break and revenge based on true happenings... but here's the twist, it's told through the perspective of her husband's mistress! I found myself binging this book in one sitting – I think you'll really enjoy this one… follow along and let's discuss!"
Sontag Her Life and Work by Benjamin Moser
"I can't wait to dive into [Benjamin Moser's] Sontag: Her Life and Work— which captures the complexities of Susan Sontag and the cultural legacy she left behind," Natali Portman said.
Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson
Jenna Bush Hager posted, "So excited to share that February's #ReadWithJenna book selection is Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson! This is an incredible debut novel that tells the story of estranged siblings that come together after the passing of their mother. The one thing she has left for them? A traditional piece of Caribbean black cake and a recording of her history. There are so many secrets in this beautiful mystery filled with family, romance and what we inherit. I love this book and I know you will love it too.. come read with us!"
You Got Anything Stronger? by Gabrielle Union
Tinx told Literati subscribers, "I genuinely believe that reflection—on both the good and bad—is the key to learning about ourselves, and moving forward with clarity. Gabrielle herself recognizes and appreciates the power of good memoirs to help lead readers on a path of self-reflection and discovery. And just as she is able to put herself in our shoes, there's going to be a lot to unpack as we put ourselves in hers. This story is many things—entertaining, insightful, and a much-needed exercise in vulnerability—both for the author, and for us."
Hamnet by Maggie O'Farrell
Camilla Parker Bowles' book club The Reading Room selected this for the February 2022 read, sharing, "And now we turn to the second book of this Season. HRH has chosen one of her favourite writers, the talented and adored Maggie O' Farrell. Maggie had wanted to write 'Hamnet' for many years, and finally published this story in 2020. It is the story of William Shakespeare's son, Hamnet, who died aged eleven, leaving a grieving family behind. In this beautiful, moving and original novel, Maggie O'Farrell tells Hamnet's story through the eyes of Agnes: his mother and Shakespeare's wife..."
Orwell's Roses by Rebecca Solnit
Emma Roberts recently shared that she's been reading Orwell's Roses by Rebecca Solnit, which is a book about the connection between George Orwell's interest in gardening and politics related to his writing.
Tweak by Nic Sheff
"As someone who deeply loves a person who struggles with addiction, this month's pick is a very personal one for me. Nic Sheff's gut-wrenching memoir is told with bold honesty and insight that provides a window into the struggles of both substance abuse and sobriety. He shows the rippling spiral that affects not just the person using, but everyone around him. This story is one that needs to be told and a topic we need to bring out into the light. May we all find a bit more empathy on the other side," Megan Rapinoe shared via Literati.
Furyborn by Claire Legrand
Dance Moms alum Chloé Lukasiak told Literati readers, "In Furyborn, we follow two women in a story spanning 1,000 years. Rielle and Eliana come from different times, but both fight in a cosmic war and discover just how closely their stories intersect. Honestly, I chose this book for us to discover together because of how polarizing it is. There is nothing I love more than a book debate, and after reading so many opposing reviews, I thought we should decide for ourselves just how powerful this story is."
Lost & Found by Kathryn Schulz
Gwyneth Paltrow's goop selected Lost & Found by Kathryn Schulz for the January/February 2022 pick, explaining, "One of the most beautiful—exquisite—books we've ever read. Pulitzer Prize–winning writer Kathryn Schulz tells a fascinating story of loss, discovery, and love that is both deeply personal and cosmic. Schulz fell for the woman she would marry eighteen months before her father died. This memoir-slash-guidebook traces Schulz's enduring relationships to her wife and father. And in the process it remakes the world around us in wondrous ways. Reading this book reminds you of what is most astonishing about our lives here. Start with an excerpt now."
While you're looking for more great reads, here are some of our favorite February 2022 new book releases.