Julia Fox Pays Tribute to Kanye "Ye" West After Celebrating Her Birthday With Him and Friends

Julia Fox is thanking Kanye "Ye" West for her unforgettable birthday celebration.
On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Uncut Gems actress posted a photo carousel from her 32nd birthday party, which took place at the NYC restaurant Lucien on Feb. 2. Sporting a black tube top and matching pants, the images see Julia holding a glass of white wine at dinner and later posing with her friends and their new Birkin bags, courtesy of Ye himself.
"Thank you so much to everyone that came out to celebrate me!" Julia captioned the post. "I usually never celebrate my bday but this year was so f--king hard that it felt like I actually had something to celebrate!!"
The actress added, "PS. I used to be so scared of getting older but I've found that life just keeps getting better and better!"
Then, in a separate post, Julia gave a special shoutout to her man, writing, "And of course special thanks to Ye."
The snapshots see Ye and Julia sitting side by side at dinner as they laugh and converse with friends. In a later shot, they can be seen sharing a sweet embrace.
On her Instagram Story, Julia also shared a video of the night taken by Telli Vision, which featured the group eating, drinking and being merry on the actress' special day.
A source close to Ye previously told E! News that the Donda rapper "helped organize" Julia's party because he "wanted it to be special for her," adding, "Kanye loves making a scene and was happy Julia was thrilled."
Ye pulled out all the stops on the star-studded night. Attendees included model Paloma Elesser, playwright Jeremy O. Harris, 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman and Julia's Forbidden Fruits podcast co-host Niki Takesh, some of whom left with some very expensive gifts. A second insider told E! News that Ye "not only gave Julia a Birkin, about three of their friends got their own too."
"They were all really excited but the friends seemed really happy and surprised," the insider shared, adding that Ye was "definitely trying to impress her and win over her friends."
Things between the Ye and Julia are definitely heating up. The couple, who met for the first time on New Year's Eve, have quickly found themselves becoming "inseparable" over the last few weeks, a third source told E! News, adding, "when they are not together in person, they are communicating all day."
"He is really enjoying her company and likes her spirit," the source continued. "Kanye thinks Julia brings out his creativity and loves having her around. He has expressed he loves her vibe."
Julia began dating Ye almost a year after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, and the two have yet to finalize a separation agreement. The actress' birthday pics were posted a day after the rap artist aired his grievances on Instagram over a co-parenting issue—the former couple's 8-year-old daughter North West using TikTok, prompting the SKIMS founder to issue a rare public statement, in which she criticized her ex for making such disputes public.