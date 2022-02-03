See Kanye "Ye" West and Julia Fox Pack on the PDA While Celebrating Her Birthday

Watch : Julia Fox Addresses Rumors Kanye West Romance Is a Setup

Their love is far from faded.



On Feb. 2, Julia Fox rang in her 32nd birthday in style, with Kanye "Ye" West, 44, by her side for the fun festivities. For Julia's big night out, the pair enjoyed a dinner with friends, of which a small birthday party followed. And there was no shortage of PDA between the couple throughout the night, with friend Jeremy O' Harris sharing a video of the two embracing later that evening to his TikTok.



Fans keeping up with the couple will remember that for one of their first dates in early January, Ye actually took Julia to see Harris' Broadway production, Slave Play, in NYC.



Ever since the two hit it off late last year, as Julia herself put it, their spark was simply undeniable. "I met Ye in Miami on New Year's Eve and it was an instant connection," she wrote on Jan. 6 for Interview magazine. "His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night."