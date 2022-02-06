Tori Spelling Feels More “Confident” Now Than She Has Her “Entire Life”

Watch : Snooki & Tori Spelling Share MESSY Holiday Moments

For Tori Spelling, self-confidence is something that comes with time.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 and BH90210 alum, 48, has spoken out in the past about how it had been negatively affected by growing up in the public eye. In a poignant 2020 Instagram post, the actress reflected on how Internet trolls made her feel incredibly self-conscious about her appearance as a teenager.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Spelling recalled how she has evolved.

"I definitely didn't find my stride with my self-confidence until probably my 30s, but I've got admit, I would say this past year I am feeling the most confident I ever have in my entire life," she said. "And that's kind of a game-changer because I'm 48 years old and I feel like I look better than when I was in my 30s or 20's even. So it's definitely important to me. For my kids, especially – my daughters."