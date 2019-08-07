BH90210 Is Here, It's Weird, and It's Very Meta

Anybody else just feeling really weird right now?

BH90210 just made its debut on Fox, and rarely does a TV show make us feel such a sense of reality-related discomfort. Everybody was playing themselves, but not with their actual real lives, but with elements of their real lives incorporated into the story. Tori's got financial problems. Jennie Garth's going through a divorce. Brian Austin Green is living in the shadow of a more famous wife. Gabrielle Carteris is still the president of the Actor's union, and everybody's a little bit estranged from Shannen Doherty.

But there were enough things that were also fictionalized to leave us sitting here in a sort of daze in between fiction and non-fiction. What's real? What's not real? What's sorta real? What are we supposed to make of this?