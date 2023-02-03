Celebrating TV's Best Comedies With Black Stars—Which You Need to Watch ASAP

In honor of Black History Month, here are our favorite comedies starring Black performers that you need to tune into now.

By Alyssa Ray Feb 03, 2023 10:00 PMTags
Watch: Sheryl Lee Ralph LOVES Abbott Elementary Star Quinta Brunson

We've found your next TV obsession. Or, in reality, your next 11 TV binges.

All month long, E! News is celebrating Black History Month, and what better time to highlight some of the Black excellence that has been dominating the small screen. First up is Abbott Elementary, which has been the darling of award season so far. The Mindy Kaling-approved series, which has teachers feeling so seen, has already won three Golden Globes, three Emmy awards and one Critics' Choice award.

For those who've yet to tune in to the ABC series—which was created by A Black Lady Sketch Show alum Quinta BrunsonAbbott Elementary follows a group of passionate teachers as they try to help their students in an underfunded school.

And, as Brunson told E! News in December 2021, the show was inspired by her mom, who was a school teacher in Philadelphia before retiring. "This is a comedy. I want [viewers] to come be with our teachers," she shared. "I want them to laugh with our teachers...Now, if they look at the show and say, 'That's really messed up! They shouldn't have to do that to get their job done,' that'd be awesome."

Intrigued to learn more? Well, that's only our first suggestion!

Be sure to take a look at the other 10 recommendations in the gallery below.

Justin Lubin/NBC
Grand Crew

Grand Crew follows an LA-based friend group that regularly meets at their favorite bar to "wine down," as they're all navigating the highs and lows of life and love. The comedy stars Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum, Grasie Mercedes and Carl Tart.

Where to watch: Season two of Grand Crew premieres March 3 at 8:30 p.m. on NBC. You can catch up on season one on Peacock.

Prime Video
Harlem

Be sure to check out Prime Video's comedy Harlem, which stars Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai and Jerrie Johnson as a group of girlfriends living life in, you guessed it, Harlem while in their 30s.

Where to watch: Season two of Harlem is available to stream on Prime Video Feb. 3.

Alicia Vera/HBO Max
Rap Sh!t

You won't want to miss this comedy, which stars Aida Osman and KaMillion as two former friends who decide to reunite to start a rap group.

Where to watch: Season one of Rap Sh!t is available to stream on HBO Max.

Netflix
The Upshaws

We'd be remiss if we didn't recommend The Upshaws! The sitcom, which stars Mike Epps and Kim Fields, follows a Black family in Indiana as they strive for success.

Where to watch: Part three of The Upshaws hits Netflix on Feb. 16.

ABC
The Wonder Years

This iteration of The Wonder Years is a reimagining of a classic, as the comedy now centers on Dean Williams (Elisha "EJ" Williams), a Black kid from a middle class family in Alabama. The coming-of-age tale is one you don't want to miss.

Where to watch: Catch up on The Wonder Years on Disney+ and Hulu.

Starz
Run the World

Run the World, starring Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb and Corbin Reid, tells the story of a group of girlfriends striving for world domination while living in New York City. Perfect for fans of Beyoncé's iconic song!

Where to watch: Season one of Run the World is available on Starz.

ABC
black-ish

If you haven't jumped on the black-ish bandwagon, now is the time! The critically-acclaimed comedy, which starred Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, tells the story of an upper class Black family as they navigate life, love and identity in a suburb of Los Angeles.

Where to watch: black-ish wrapped its eight-season run in 2022. You can watch the entire series on Hulu or Disney+.

Freeform/Mike Taing
Grown-ish

When you're done binging black-ish, head over to Freeform to catch its spinoff: Grown-ish. The series follows Dre and Bow's kids Zoey (Yara Shahidi) and Junior (Marcus Scribner) as they attend California University of Liberal Arts.

Where to watch: New episodes air Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. on Freeform. You can also stream the series on Hulu.

Merie Wallace/HBO
Insecure

Issa Rae's dramedy Insecure is not to be missed. The series, which also stars Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell and Amanda Seales, takes a closer look at what it means to be young and Black in Los Angeles.

Where to watch: All five seasons of Insecure are available on HBO Max.

NBC
Kenan

This laugh-out-loud comedy ran for two seasons and starred Kenan Thompson as a single dad, who must juggle a high-profile job with raising his two daughters. The series also starred Chris Redd, Kimrie Lewis, Dani Lane, Dannah Lane, Taylor Louderman and Don Johnson.

Where to watch: Catch up on seasons one and two of Kenan on Peacock.

ABC
Abbott Elementary

ABC's hit mockumentary-style comedy follows a group of teachers, who are trying to do their best while working at a Philadelphia-based public school with little funding. We aren't the only ones loving the Quinta Brunson-created comedy, as Mindy Kaling called Abbott Elementary a "hilarious and heartwarming show."

Where to watch: Abbott Elementary airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC. It is also available to stream on Hulu and HBO Max.

For more information regarding Black History Month, click here.

(A version of this article was originally published Feb. 5, 2022 at 5 p.m. PT)

