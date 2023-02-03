Celebrating TV's Best Comedies With Black Stars—Which You Need to Watch ASAP

Watch : Sheryl Lee Ralph LOVES Abbott Elementary Star Quinta Brunson

All month long, E! News is celebrating Black History Month, and what better time to highlight some of the Black excellence that has been dominating the small screen. First up is Abbott Elementary, which has been the darling of award season so far. The Mindy Kaling-approved series, which has teachers feeling so seen, has already won three Golden Globes, three Emmy awards and one Critics' Choice award.

For those who've yet to tune in to the ABC series—which was created by A Black Lady Sketch Show alum Quinta Brunson—Abbott Elementary follows a group of passionate teachers as they try to help their students in an underfunded school.

And, as Brunson told E! News in December 2021, the show was inspired by her mom, who was a school teacher in Philadelphia before retiring. "This is a comedy. I want [viewers] to come be with our teachers," she shared. "I want them to laugh with our teachers...Now, if they look at the show and say, 'That's really messed up! They shouldn't have to do that to get their job done,' that'd be awesome."