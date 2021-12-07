Why the Stars of Abbott Elementary Welcome Comparisons to The Office

Watch : 4 TV Moments to Get You Through Hard Times

The stars of Abbott Elementary have no problem with their show being compared to The Office or Parks and Recreation.

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, ABC will premiere a new mockumentary-style comedy about a group of teachers trying to do their best while working at a Philadelphia-based public school with little funding. And while that may not sound anything like the aforementioned NBC comedies, a trailer for the show hints that Abbott Elementary is likely following the same TV formula.

For starters, the main character Janine, played by Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson, is an incredibly optimistic, hardworking character reminiscent of Amy Poehler's Leslie Knope on Parks and Recreation. Meanwhile, Tyler James Williams' straight man character Gregory has big Jim Halpert energy.

In fact, the Everybody Hates Chris alum is spotted doing "the Jim," a face made famous by John Krasinski on The Office, in the first look for Abbott Elementary. So, when we had the chance to sit down with Brunson and Williams to discuss Abbott Elementary, we asked point-blank if these tributes were intentional.