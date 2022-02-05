Claire Holt Might Just Have the Sweetest Valentine's Day Ever Planned

Watch : Mandy Moore & Claire Holt Answer Rapid Fire Questions

She first dove into Hollywood as a mermaid on H20: Just Add Water, before playing a vampire across several years on The Vampire Diaries and The Originals. But the one job Aussie actress Claire Holt couldn't wait to sink her teeth into was as Global Ambassador for World Nutella Day Feb. 5.

Yes, that's a thing and, yes, her partnership with the beloved hazelnut spread is, as the 33-year-old actress told E! News, her "greatest role of all time!"

Well, okay, that and her job parenting 2-year-old James and 16-month-old Elle, her kids with husband Andrew Joblon. "As a mum, it's the best thing of my life," she raved. "They're like, pure joy and pure love. And even when they're tiny baby dictators. They're my best friends and I cannot imagine a life without them."

Still, Holt admitted, raising two kids under two is "madness and you just have to give up trying to be perfect and realize that you're the best parent for you kid and do what you can."