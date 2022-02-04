Euphoria Star Barbie Ferreira Addresses “Backhanded Compliments” About Her Appearance

Just like her character Kat Hernandez, Barbie Ferreira has no time for people that want to try to body shame her.
Speaking with Who What Wear on Wednesday, Feb. 2, the Euphoria star, 25, called out the "backhanded compliments" that she receives online from commenters that praise her for wearing crop tops and act as if it's unspeakably brave to do so as a plus-sized model.
"It's not radical for me to be wearing a crop top," Ferreira told the outlet, calling such comments "backhanded compliments. I've been doing this since I was 16. I'm 25."
The model and actress, who is known for championing body inclusivity, added, "I think it's just inherent that I like to express myself through my clothes. I always have."
Throughout her arc on Euphoria, Ferreira's character Kat has navigated issues with body image, beauty standards and self-love as a teenager. Ferreira described filming the show's second season as "therapeutic" in part because she got to imbue her performance with some of the personal struggles she faced during the pandemic too.
The actress said, "I feel like I had a lot of things come up emotionally because of the pandemic, and putting some of that into this season was therapeutic for me."
Ferreira continued, "I hope other people [watching] can also feel the same way and release the pressure of being perfect and happy all the time. Because that just doesn't exist."
The actress also shared that while she thinks the discussion surrounding self-love and body inclusivity is shifting, it's "maybe not in the right ways."
"I think bigger bodies are not as ‘trendy' as they used to be, which is really sad to me," Ferreira explained, referencing a 2020 Cosmopolitan interview where she expressed her fear that Hollywood would stop its trend of hiring plus-size actors. "But it's more of a conversation of the fact that we all struggle with self-love, and I don't think any young person has really figured it out yet."