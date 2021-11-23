The Euphoria Teens Are Feeling Irresponsible in New Season 2 Trailer

Watch : Zendaya Picks Up First Emmy Nomination for "Euphoria"

Alexa, play "Call Me Irresponsible" by Frank Sinatra.

Mark your calendars, because we finally have a premiere date! Euphoria, starring Emmy Award–winning actress Zendaya, is back for season two on Jan. 9 on HBO Max. On Nov. 23, the teen drama posted a trailer for the new season on Twitter, and from the looks of it, we have a lot to look forward to.

The trailer opens with Rue Bennett (Zendaya) lip-syncing and dancing around her room to Sinatra. "When you're younger, everything feels so permanent," Rue explains. "But as you get older you begin to realize nothing is, and everyone you love can drift away. "

The minute-long trailer then shifts to scenes of guns, violence, convenience stores, and Rue running away from the cops. The trailer closes with her little sister Gia (Storm Reid) asking her, "Are you high?"

Wow, we've really missed the Bennett family.