The Euphoria Teens Are Feeling Irresponsible in New Season 2 Trailer

The more things change, the more they stay the same! Euphoria is back Jan. 9 for season two on HBO Max. Watch the new trailer here.

Alexa, play "Call Me Irresponsible" by Frank Sinatra.

Mark your calendars, because we finally have a premiere date! Euphoria, starring Emmy Award–winning actress Zendaya, is back for season two on Jan. 9 on HBO Max. On Nov. 23, the teen drama posted a trailer for the new season on Twitter, and from the looks of it, we have a lot to look forward to. 

The trailer opens with Rue Bennett (Zendaya) lip-syncing and dancing around her room to Sinatra. "When you're younger, everything feels so permanent," Rue explains. "But as you get older you begin to realize nothing is, and everyone you love can drift away. "

The minute-long trailer then shifts to scenes of guns, violence, convenience stores, and Rue running away from the cops. The trailer closes with her little sister Gia (Storm Reid) asking her, "Are you high?" 

Wow, we've really missed the Bennett family.

The drama, which follows a group of high school students and their relationship with sex, drugs, and violence—created by Sam Levinson and written by Levinson, Daphna Levin and Ron Leshem—returns with Zendaya, Reid, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Angus Cloud and Eric Dane, plus additional cast members including Friday Night Light's Minka Kelly, Dominic Fike and Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr

We have been patiently waiting for the show's return since the season–one finale in August 2019 (with two holiday specials in November 2020 and January 2021 to help tide us over).

Now we'll be counting down the days until Zendaya and Elordi are back on our small screens when Euphoria season two premieres Jan. 9 on HBO Max. Until then, we'll be getting euphoric by re-binge-watching the first season.

