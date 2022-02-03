Michelle Branch Welcomes Baby Girl With Patrick Carney: See Her First Photo

Watch : Celebrity Pandemic Pregnancies: Emma Roberts, Morgan Stewart & More

Michelle Branch is very happy now!

The 38-year-old singer and her husband, the Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, welcomed daughter Willie Jacquet Carney on Feb. 2 in Nashville, E! News can exclusively reveal. Their baby arrived weighing 7 lbs., 5oz. and measuring 18.5 inches long.

In an exclusive image for E! News, Willie can be seen peacefully sleeping while swaddled in a blanket with a striped turban wrapped around her head.

"We are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby girl," the parents shared in an accompanying statement. "She's named after Patrick's loving grandmother, Willie Madge Slate, and her middle name, Jacquet, is Michelle's mother Peggy's maiden name."

Little Willie joins big brother Rhys James Carney, whom the couple welcomed in August 2018, and Michelle's 16-year-old daughter, Owen Isabelle Landau, from her previous marriage to musician Teddy Landau.

Michelle first announced her pregnancy in August, eight months after sharing the devastating news that she had suffered a miscarriage on Christmas Day in 2020.