Michelle Branch Is Pregnant Again After Suffering Miscarriage

Michelle Branch has a new bun in the oven after a heartbreaking loss.
On Sunday, Aug. 15, the 38-year-old "Everything" and "All You Wanted" singer and mother of two announced she is pregnant again after suffering a miscarriage last December. She celebrated the happy news in the sweetest way—literally.
"You know you're pregnant when..." Michelle wrote, alongside a post of freshly baked scones with jam and clotted cream. "Woke up to a picture my friend Sonya sent of scones she was eating in England and I immediately had to hop out of bed and make a batch myself. @officerpatrickcarney was my hero (as usual) and went to the market in search of double cream. Couldn't be more excited (and nervous! Hello, pregnancy after miscarriage anyone?!) to announce baby Carney is coming early 2022!"
Along with pics of the scones, baked from a recipe from Nigella Lawson, Michelle also included a pic of her and husband and Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney's son Rhys James Carney, who will turn 3 later this month, staring longingly at the oven.
"All the 'buns are in the oven'"! fellow singer Jennifer Nettles commented, which drew a laughing emoji from Michelle.
Other celebs such as Juliette Lewis and The Band Perry's Kimberly Perry also offered their congratulations.
Michelle and ex-husband and fellow musician Teddy Landau also share daughter Owen Isabelle Landau, who turned 16 earlier this month.
"..just like that, my baby is 16," Michelle wrote on Instagram at the time. "Owen, it's funny, you really haven't changed that much. You're still the same dinosaur obsessed, creative, little scientists who understands and loves nature possibly more than people. You're still the most adventurous eater I know and the best, most patient big sister. Watching you grow up has been one of the greatest joys in my life. Wait, I still won't let you have an Instagram, so why am I posting this here...Happy birthday, Owen!"