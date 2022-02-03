Nick Cannon Apologizes for "Pain or Confusion" He Caused After Announcing Baby No. 8

Watch : Nick Cannon Talks Failed Celibacy Journey

Nick Cannon is learning that sometimes less is more.

Just days after confirming he is expecting his eighth child, the Wild 'N Out star offered an apology for some of the comments he'd made in the past week.

"I actually would like to take a moment just to be honest and even take a moment to listen and reflect on what I was saying and what's popping and apologize properly," he said on the Feb. 3 episode of The Nick Cannon Show. "I wish to always protect and respect the privacy of the mothers of all my children and you know me. I just really want to be sincere and whether that's someone who's new or someone who's had my child and I have such a great relationship and great admiration for everyone in my life."

But on Jan. 31, as he confirmed he is expecting a child with model Bre Tiesi, "I believe I probably, no, I failed to do so," Nick continued. "It was a lot going on."