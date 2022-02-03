Nick Cannon Apologizes for "Pain or Confusion" He Caused After Announcing Baby No. 8

Nick Cannon is learning that sometimes less is more.
Just days after confirming he is expecting his eighth child, the Wild 'N Out star offered an apology for some of the comments he'd made in the past week.
"I actually would like to take a moment just to be honest and even take a moment to listen and reflect on what I was saying and what's popping and apologize properly," he said on the Feb. 3 episode of The Nick Cannon Show. "I wish to always protect and respect the privacy of the mothers of all my children and you know me. I just really want to be sincere and whether that's someone who's new or someone who's had my child and I have such a great relationship and great admiration for everyone in my life."
But on Jan. 31, as he confirmed he is expecting a child with model Bre Tiesi, "I believe I probably, no, I failed to do so," Nick continued. "It was a lot going on."
Although he had known about the pregnancy for a while, the actor said he was hesitant to announce the news as he was still grieving the loss of his 5-month-old son, Zen, who passed away in December after a battle with brain cancer.
"This was always in the back of my mind, like, 'What is the right time? How do I share this?'" he said on his VH1 talk show. "I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with [Zen's mom, Alyssa Scott], and Bre was respectful enough—she held off making our announcements and speaking on social media."
But after pictures surfaced online of Bre's Jan. 29 baby shower in Malibu, Calif., Nick chose to confirm he was expanding his family.
"I misspoke and probably went too much into detail on Monday expressing my feelings," Nick said on his Feb. 3 show. "It felt like I was probably making some comparatives or probably discussing when talking about the passing of my son Zen, and then also talk about the new child that I'm expecting and I didn't have to do that. I didn't need to do that because those are two completely separate moments in my life and in life."
Nick vowed to do better when dealing with "delicate and sensitive discussions." He also promised the mothers of his children and his family that he would be more "understanding, caring and compassionate."
"Grieving is a process and I'm still grieving each and every single day and myself and Alyssa, our family, we still deal with that," he said. "We lost a child and it was a sincere and still is a sincere and real situation. And I love her. I love my son Zen and I always will. And I'm going to love my new child and I'm going to love every child."
Nick is already dad to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 4-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 13-month-old Powerful Queen, with Brittany Bell, and 7-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa.
"I'm a responsible human being and I take full responsibility for everything," Nick added. "I must say I sincerely apologize to everyone involved for any extra pain or confusion that I may have caused."
