From Gossip Girl to Psychological Thriller: See First Look at Leighton Meester’s New Crime Movie

The Queen B is back!
Fans got a sneak peak at Leighton Meester's new Netflix physiological thriller The Weekend Away when the streaming service shared some first look photos on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Although the pics don't reveal too much of the plot, according the film's official synopsis, Leighton stars as a woman who is accused of killing her best friend while on a weekend getaway to Croatia. In an effort to clear her name, she discovers a painful truth.
In one shot, Leighton sits in the passenger seat of a car alongside co-star Ziad Bakri. In another, their characters are running down stairs as they appear to be chased.
The movie, which is based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Alderson, will premiere on March 3.
"I am so excited to see The Weekend Away make it to the screen," the author said in a statement. "To have adapted my own novel makes it even more special, and I am thrilled that Leighton will be bringing this character to life."
The Weekend Away marks Leighton's first major film role in three years. While you know her best as Blair from Gossip Girl, her recent feature credits include the 2019 crime drama Semper Fi and the 2014 indie drama By the Gun.
She also recently guest starred on several television series, including the ABC sitcom Single Parents and Fox's The Orville. This year, she landed a recurring role on the hit new Hulu series How I Met Your Father, alongside Hilary Duff.
The Gossip Girl alum, 35, seems to have slowed down her work pace to focus on her growing family. In September 2020, she welcomed her second child with husband and Adam Brody. The O.C. alum, 42, confirmed the news this week while participating in Hold the Phone TV's The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular.
"I have a new kid," Adam stated on Twitch at the time. "Since last I played I have a new kid. I have a boy. He's a dream, he's a dream boy."
The little one joined big sister Arlo, who Adam and Leighton welcomed in 2015.
The notoriously private couple met while filming The Oranges in March 2010 and tied the knot six years later in a top-secret ceremony.
"We're homebodies," Adam told GQ in 2019 about his relationship with Leighton. "We don't go to a lot of things that perhaps we could, and don't seek out promotion in that way. I'm not s--tting on anyone who monetizes that aspect of their life because I get it. But we've found this great balance so far that really works for us."
Leighton also shared similar sentiments during a 2019 interview with Shape. "I feel that I am really lucky," the actress said, "and yet, still, I stepped into the hardest job in the world: being a mom."