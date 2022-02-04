Warning, Do Not Try This At Home: The Jackass Stars' Worst Injuries of All-Time

Watch : Steve-O Shows Lisa Vanderpump His Cool Party Trick

Twenty broken bones. Sixteen concussions. One hell of a story.

Two decades after Jackass first premiered on MTV and 12 years since the last movie, Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and some of the other members of the team are finally back in action in Jackass Forever, proving you are never too told to be, well, a jackass. But that doesn't mean it's getting any easier for the stars, with Steve-O admitting on his YouTube channel that he made more visits to the hospital while filming the fourth movie than the rest of the films in the franchise combined. In fact, both he and Knoxville ended up in the E.R. during the first week of production.

That initial injury Knoxville suffered actually caused the stuntman to call off some of the movie's most dangerous acts. "Those were big, and could end as badly," the 50-year-old co-creator told Variety. "Or worse. I've done enough. I don't have anything to prove. I have kids to raise. That's the most important thing."

Hey, if anyone has earned the right to take it easy it's Knoxville, who has suffered more than a dozen concussions during his 22-year tenure as head Jackass. But he is far from the only team member to need medical attention over the years.