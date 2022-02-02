Love Is Blind Season 2 Trailer Promises a Runaway Bride, Tears and More

Is love really blind?
Well, it's time to find out. On Feb. 2, Netflix released the first trailer for season two of Love Is Blind, hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, and from the looks of it: we're in for an emotional roller coaster. This season 30 singles from Chicago will try out pod dating for the first time. Translation: they will date each other through a wall. If any couples form a connection, they'll agree to spending four weeks together in Mexico and then getting married.
This season we will meet VP of product marketing Nick, consulting manager Natalie, program coordinator Iyanna, and veterinarian and DJ Shake, among many others.
"This would be an awesome story to tell our kids," Iyanna says in the trailer. "'I met your dad in a social experiment where I was dating 14 other guys.' He's like 'I'm sorry, what mom?'"
And it looks like some singles found love in the pods. "Will you marry me?" Shake asks as he gets down on one knee.
Someone grab the tissues!
As with the series' hit first season, many of the couples may form strong connections inside the pod, only to face difficulties once they head into the real world.
"I'm not feeling the animalistic attraction I want to feel," Shake says in the clip about the woman he proposed to, sight unseen.
And as the trailer continues, one bride says "I'm sorry" before bolting out of her wedding ceremony.
Will these singles get the fairytale wedding of their dreams? Or will they leave this season heartbroken?
Find out when season two premieres Feb. 11 on Netflix, and scroll through to meet the 30 singles heading to the pods.