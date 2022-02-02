Euphoria's Angus Cloud Is Unrecognizable After Shaving His Beard for New Role

Watch : Necessary Realness: "Euphoria" Hasn't Stopped DELIVERING

Fezco, is that really you?

Fans of Euphoria are used to seeing Angus Cloud in a beard and streetwear. But for his upcoming role in The Line, the actor appears to have gotten rid of the scruff in favor of a clean-shaven look.

On Feb. 1, Alex Wolff showcased his co-star's transformation in behind-the-scenes photos from the set of their upcoming movie, which also features Halle Bailey and Bo Mitchell.

"The Line will be a profoundly nuanced portrait of a young man being sucked into this seemingly glamorous, rambunctious and familial unit," Alex previously said in a statement to Deadline. "Its heartbreak echoes a larger issue with men and their painful need for approval, love and nurture, letting you peer in on what seems like a utopia-like world for a young man, and how quickly one horrible accident can turn that world into a nightmare."

While a release date has yet to be announced, the cast appears to be having a blast on set with Angus writing on Twitter, "We working" with Halle adding three blushing emojis.