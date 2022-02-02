See Kim Kardashian Model Barely-There Lingerie in Sexy Video

Watch : Kim Kardashian Has "Fallen Hard" for Pete Davidson

Need some Valentine's Day inspiration? Kim Kardashian has you covered…literally.

The business mogul is setting Instagram ablaze once again by showing off a must-see two-piece lingerie set from her SKIMS Valentine's Day collection. In the snippet shared to her Instagram Stories on Feb. 1, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum modeled her all-black micro-cording bra and matching bottoms, which hails straight from the star's latest line.

However, that wasn't the only set that made the cut, with Kim also giving her followers a look at a few hot-pink lounge pajama sets that dropped just in time for the most romantic day of the year. In another video shared to the social media platform, Kim showed off a fuchsia pink bra with matching full-length lounge pants, right before giving her followers a look at another hot-pink crop top with matching shorts.

And to top it all off, just hours later, Kim also shared a few more love-themed looks from her line to her feed, which included—you guessed it—even more of that signature pink style.