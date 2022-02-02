See Kim Kardashian Model Barely-There Lingerie in Sexy Video

Kim Kardashian is not skimming over the details when it comes to showing off her sexy lingerie. See the SKIMS founder flaunt her all-black two-piece set.

Need some Valentine's Day inspiration? Kim Kardashian has you covered…literally.

The business mogul is setting Instagram ablaze once again by showing off a must-see two-piece lingerie set from her SKIMS Valentine's Day collection. In the snippet shared to her Instagram Stories on Feb. 1, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum modeled her all-black micro-cording bra and matching bottoms, which hails straight from the star's latest line.

However, that wasn't the only set that made the cut, with Kim also giving her followers a look at a few hot-pink lounge pajama sets that dropped just in time for the most romantic day of the year. In another video shared to the social media platform, Kim showed off a fuchsia pink bra with matching full-length lounge pants, right before giving her followers a look at another hot-pink crop top with matching shorts.

And to top it all off, just hours later, Kim also shared a few more love-themed looks from her line to her feed, which included—you guessed it—even more of that signature pink style.

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's L.A. Outing With Khloe

Anyone keeping up with the mom of four will note that Kim's latest posts showing off the goods from her latest collection comes just days after she sent pulses racing with her pretty-in-pink bikini pic. In that stunning shot, shared on Jan. 28, Kim—who is dating Pete Davidson—struck a pose in her sexy swimwear, captioning the photo, "Still spamming vacay pics."

And with that post, friends couldn't help but gush over the SKIMS founder's pic, with sister Khloe Kardashian commenting, "Oh my soul."

Let the pulse-racing pics continue. Take a look at more of Kim's sexy snaps below:

Instagram/@kimkardashian
Pretty in Pink

"Still spamming vacay pics," Kim shared on Jan. 28.

Instagram/@kimkardashian
Tanned & Toned

Kim's oiled up body glistens as she tans in the tropical sun.

Instagram/@kimkardashian
Shady Lady

The mogul strikes a pose in her sexy two-piece and some seriously fierce shades.

MEGA
SKIMS Sirens

Kim looks sensational in a silver bikini while shooting for her SKIMS swimwear line with friends Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson.

MEGA
Babe in Blue

Kim shows off her sensational curves on a photo shoot for her SKIMS swimwear line on a tropical getaway.

MEGA
Moonlight Swim

Kim enjoys a night swim in the Caribbean.

Instagram
Party for One

"Beach Party," Kim captions this sandy snapshot from her January 2021 Bahamas getaway with beau Pete Davidson.

Instagram
Bahama Mama

Kim sizzles in a tiny black bikini while rolling around the beach.

Instagram
Beach Bum

Kim showed off her famed behind in a barely-there black thong bikini on Aug. 2. "Resting beach face," the SKIMS founder playfully captioned.

Instagram
Sandy Thoughts

Kim looked down while leaving the beach on Aug. 2. "For the love of god I will never wear a bathing suit next to you," pal and swimwear designer Sara Foster joked. "Maybe a wetsuit." 

Instagram
Throwback Beauty

Kim shared an adorable throwback pic of "Little K circa 2001" on July 27. 

Instagram
Fit Forest

Kim looked fantastic in a lush forest wearing a green bikini while rocking an 818 tequila branded baseball cap to support sister Kendall's alcohol brand. "Supportive Sister," Kim captioned on July 12. 

Instagram
"Kenny" Green

Forget the color Kelly green, Kim went full on "Kenny" with her hat, reading, "Kenny's tequila delivery" for Kendall's 818 company. Kim posed side by side with a bottle of the tequila and Travis Scott's Cacti hard seltzer.

Instagram
Sun's Out, Buns Out

Kim turned to show off her behind while rolling in the grass on July 12. 

Instagram
Up Close & Personal

She's always ready for her close up! Kim wowed with her tiny waist, gold body chain and large cross in an intimate, statuesque pose on July 12. 

Instagram
Sunshine Smiles

Kim has a large smile while looking up at the sun with a bottle of 818 tequila and a can of Cacti hard seltzer to her right on July 12.

Instagram
Purple Peace Out

Kim grinned as she threw up peace signs in a tiny weenie purple bikini on vacation in Palm Springs on July 9. "Good Morning Palm Springs," Kim captioned with sun and palm tree emojis.

Instagram
High Pony Power

Kim fixed her ponytail while showing off her statuesque figure in a barely-there purple bikini. "When did your mom get those statues on the lawn? Oh that's you!! Damnnnnnn," Kim's bestie Foodgod a.k.a. Jonathan Cheban commented.

Instagram
She Woke Up Like This

In the early hours of the morning on July 9, Kim posed in front of the sunrise in Palm Springs. 

Instagram
Spice It Up

Kim celebrates Taco Tuesday with a guacamole-hued bikini. "Is it Taco Tuesday yet?!?!" the mother of four captioned in June 2021. 

Instagram
Bathing Suit BFFs

"Extended holiday," Kim captioned on IG in April 2021 as she lounged poolside with LaLa Anthony.

Instagram
Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Tie Dye Bikini

Kim posed alongside LaLa Anthony in identical barely-there bikinis in April 2021. LaLa opted for a green look where Kim looked stunning in yellow. 

Instagram
Tanning Twins

"SPF," Kim wrote on IG in April 2021 as she and Kylie twin in matching bikinis.

Instagram
Hot Girl Summer...in April

Kim emerges from "The Blue Lagoon" while on a Spring Break vacation in April 2021.

Instagram
Killer Curves

The mother of four looks insanely sexy while flaunting her fit body and killer curves in a tiny two-piece bikini.

Instagram
Mother-Daughter Time

Kim and daughter North West have fun together on their family trip.

Instagram
Camera Shy

"I'm really shy," Kim captioned this cheeky swimsuit snapshot.

Instagram
Envious

We're green with envy after seeing this sizzling pic of Kim in a sea foam bikini.

Instagram
Curves Ahead

Kim rocks a snakeskin-print swimsuit that hugs all her curves.

Instagram
Kisses

"I hope you have a great day," Kim captioned the two pics.

View More Photos From Kim Kardashian Bikini Pics
