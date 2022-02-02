See Kim Kardashian Model Barely-There Lingerie in Sexy Video

Need some Valentine's Day inspiration? Kim Kardashian has you covered…literally.
The business mogul is setting Instagram ablaze once again by showing off a must-see two-piece lingerie set from her SKIMS Valentine's Day collection. In the snippet shared to her Instagram Stories on Feb. 1, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum modeled her all-black micro-cording bra and matching bottoms, which hails straight from the star's latest line.
However, that wasn't the only set that made the cut, with Kim also giving her followers a look at a few hot-pink lounge pajama sets that dropped just in time for the most romantic day of the year. In another video shared to the social media platform, Kim showed off a fuchsia pink bra with matching full-length lounge pants, right before giving her followers a look at another hot-pink crop top with matching shorts.
And to top it all off, just hours later, Kim also shared a few more love-themed looks from her line to her feed, which included—you guessed it—even more of that signature pink style.
Anyone keeping up with the mom of four will note that Kim's latest posts showing off the goods from her latest collection comes just days after she sent pulses racing with her pretty-in-pink bikini pic. In that stunning shot, shared on Jan. 28, Kim—who is dating Pete Davidson—struck a pose in her sexy swimwear, captioning the photo, "Still spamming vacay pics."
And with that post, friends couldn't help but gush over the SKIMS founder's pic, with sister Khloe Kardashian commenting, "Oh my soul."
Let the pulse-racing pics continue.