Why Hailey Bieber Will No Longer Do Interviews About Her and Justin Bieber's Marriage

Hailey Bieber has entered the new year with a new resolution: The 25-year-old model told her team that will no longer do interviews about her personal life, including her marriage to Justin Bieber.

For Hailey Bieber, 2022 marks the resetting of some personal intentions.
 
As the 25-year-old model recently told WSJ. Magazine, one of her amendments includes the decision to no longer share details about her personal life in interviews moving forward, which include discussing her marriage to Justin Bieber.
 
"The media loves to take a tiny little blurb of something for clickbait," Hailey told the publication, adding that "the media has always been a disgusting thing."
 
As fans already know, Hailey and Justin, 27, have been married for three years and have openly discussed their affection for one another over the years. However, for all the adoration from their fans that surround the long-term couple, Hailey also told the magazine that she considers their relationship relatively normal.
 
"Behind closed doors, we're two really normal people that just have not-normal lifestyles and careers," she said. "I think given the magnitude of Justin's career, he's a very normal person, and I don't think that always happens." 

And although she has vowed to keep her private life just that moving forward, for fans wondering about the couple's plans to expand their family, she did share a few words on their current headspace.

"I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try," Hailey told the outlet. "But there's a reason they call it try, right? You don't know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think." 

Hailey—who recently launched her own YouTube channel and is working on a skin care line—concluded, "There's this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it's: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business? I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I'm like, I'm still super, super young."

