The Bachelor Fashion Details From Episode 4 of Clayton Echard's Season

From the rose ceremony gowns, to the date outfits, and everything in between, we investigated the looks best looks from The Bachelor so you don't have to.

The Bachelor Fashion Episode 4ABC/Felicia Graham

This episode of The Bachelor started out with a shrimp-focused argument. Clayton Echard was so thrown off by Shanae Ankney and Elizabeth Corrigan's shrimp-related fight that he decided to cancel the cocktail party (insert a "shrimp cocktail" joke here). Clayton didn't end up mingling with the ladies at a cocktail party, but we did get to see those showstopping outfits at the rose ceremony.

As per usual, there's no shortage on drama or great clothes. One of the best parts about the start of a new season is that there are tons of fashion moments because there are so many women on the show. If you watch TV, wondering where you can get those same outfits, you're in luck because we recorded the episode, hit pause, took screenshots, and investigated each and every look so you don't have to. Keep on scrolling to see the rose-worthy fashions. We will continually update this as we track down more fashion details. 

ABC

Shanae wore this adorable pink workout set while she chilled at the cast hotel in Houston.

Aoxjox Yoga Outfit for Women- 2 Pieces

A cute workout set that's actually affordable? Yes, please. Get that look in every single color. Well, maybe not every color since there are 50 to choose from, but this is a budget-friendly way to update your workout wardrobe for sure.

$28-$30
Amazon

ABC

Rachel Recchia looked radiant in a red, off-the-shoulder gown for the rose ceremony.

Lulus Song of Love Wine Red Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress

This off-the-shoulder maxi dress has a fitted waist and a thigh-high slit at the leg. This burgundy color is so classic and it also comes in black, green, navy, grey, and white. This is a great bridesmaid look or a wedding guest dress (not in the white, of course).

$108
Lulus
$108
Nordstrom
ABC

Elizabeth Corrigan was super glamorous with her black fur coat and her dangling crystal earrings at her final rose ceremony.

Windsor So Extra Rhinestone Fringe Earrings

These earrings are a great go-to jewelry choice for dressed up event.

$11
Windsor
ABC

Shanae may be a polarizing figure on the season, but we can all agree that she has great style. Just ask her foe Elizabeth, who seemed to be wearing the same earrings as Shanae.

Windsor So Extra Rhinestone Fringe Earrings

These earrings are a great go-to jewelry choice for dressed up event.

$11
Windsor

Tarik Ediz Cowl Neck High Slit Mermaid Dress

This aqua dress is a dream come true. It's bold, it's elegant, and it's absolutely everything. It also comes in red, black, and fuchsia.

$563
Couture Candy
ABC

What was shining more: Rachel's glittery dress or her smile during that dinner date with Clayton? Once again, she brought her fashion "A" game to our TV screens.

Lulus Gift of Love Backless Long Sleeve Dress

This is a fun dress for a girls' night out. From the twinkling fabric to the open back, this bodycon dress is absolute winner.

$48
Nordstrom
ABC

Shanae has been such a major focal point this season for many reasons, but people don't talk enough about her style. Her outfits are always fashionable and on-trend.

Superdown Linda Asymmetric Bodycon Dress

This is a unique take on the little black dress. The material is super stretchy and comfortable and that asymmetric neckline is just to die for. This one is a definite compliment getter.

We also featured this dress in our New Year's Eve fashion roundup with Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev.

 

$66
Revolve

In case you missed it, check out the fashions from Episode 3 of Clayton's season.

